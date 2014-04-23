PARIS, April 23 Michelin's first-quarter revenue fell 2.4 percent as weaker prices and emerging-market currencies outweighed growth in sales volumes, the French tyre maker said on Wednesday.

Revenue fell to 4.758 billion euros ($6.58 billion) from 4.877 billion in the year-earlier period, Michelin said in a statement.

The company nonetheless reiterated full-year goals including free cash flow of more than 500 million euros, a return on capital exceeding 11 percent and an increase in operating income before one-time gains and charges. ($1 = 0.7231 Euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost. Editing by Jane Merriman)