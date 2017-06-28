(Recasts with details from court appearance, adds lawyer's
comments)
By Steve Friess
FLINT, Mich., June 28 A man charged with
stabbing an airport police officer in an attack federal
investigators are probing as an act of terrorism will remain in
detention until a hearing next week, his lawyers said on
Wednesday.
Amor Ftouhi, 49, of Quebec, Canada, was charged in federal
court with violence at an international airport for stabbing
officer Jeff Neville at the Bishop International Airport in
Flint on June 21. Neville underwent surgery and has left the
hospital, local media reported.
Ftouhi, originally from Tunisia and who holds dual
Tunisian-Canadian citizenship, appeared briefly before U.S.
Magistrate Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis at the federal
courthouse in Flint on Wednesday morning.
Ftouhi's attorney, Joan Morgan, said her client was not
seeking bond because of an immigration hold that would bar
Ftouhi from leaving jail. He will remain in detention until his
preliminary hearing scheduled for July 5, but a grand jury
indictment could come before that.
Ftouhi, who did not speak other than to acknowledge he
understood and agreed with his attorney, wore an orange jumpsuit
and was shackled. His face was partially covered by a mask he
was wearing for "unspecified medical reasons," federal court
spokesman David Ashenfelter said.
Court officials would not say where he is being held.
Ftouhi legally entered the United States at Lake Champlain,
New York, on June 16 before making his way to Flint, the Federal
Bureau of Investigation said last week. Officials said Ftouhi
targeted a city with an international airport, but declined to
say why Flint was chosen.
Ftouhi, who was not on the radar of U.S. or Canadian
authorities before the attack, was in Michigan as early as June
18, the FBI said. U.S. and Canadian investigators are probing
his travel before the attack.
According to the criminal complaint, Ftouhi yelled in Arabic
"Allahu akbar" (God is greatest) before stabbing Neville.
He also said something to the effect of "You have killed
people in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, and we are all going to
die," the complaint said.
Ftouhi attempted to buy a gun before the attack, but was
unable to do so, the FBI said.
FBI officials declined to provide details on where Ftouhi
attempted to buy the gun or what type of gun he tried to
purchase. The 12-inch (30.5 cm), serrated knife Ftouhi used in
the attack was bought in the United States.
(Additional reporting and writing by Timothy Mclaughlin in
Chicago; Editing by Andrew Hay and Matthew Lewis)