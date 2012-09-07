Sept 7 A failed, bond-financed movie studio project and reduced budget balances led Michigan Governor Rick Snyder on Friday to declare a financial emergency for the city of Allen Park.

The Republican governor said the move, which resulted from a review of Allen Park's finances by a state-appointed team, was necessary to "restore the city's financial stability and put it on a path to success."

Allen Park could join 10 fiscally stressed school districts and cities, including Detroit, that are operating with state-appointed managers or under consent agreements with the state.

But Allen Park Mayor William Matakas said he favors requesting a hearing on the emergency designation, which would be held on Sept. 19, if the city council agrees with the move.

"I think there were things going on at the time the (state) review team was here that were not recognized in their report," Matakas said.

The Detroit suburb of 27,900 residents financed the acquisition of property for a studio though the issuance of $31 million of limited tax, general obligation debt in November 2009. But the studio was never realized, leaving Allen Park with annual debt service payments of about $2 million, according to a statement from the governor's office.

The city's general fund budget ending balance, meanwhile, has fallen by 91 percent to just over $505,000 at the end of fiscal 2011 from $5.5 million at the end of fiscal 2009.

In March, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services dropped Allen Park's GO rating deeper into the junk category with a downgrade to B from BB-plus and warned it could fall further.

With its 2011 emergency manager law suspended in August ahead of a state-wide vote in November on whether it should be repealed, Michigan is relying on a former, weaker law to deal with Allen Park's fiscal emergency.