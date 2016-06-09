(Adds statements from school district transition manager,
teachers' union)
June 9 Legislation approved by Michigan
lawmakers on Thursday to bail out the Detroit Public Schools
(DPS) will keep the district operating, but falls short on
funding to fix its crumbling buildings, according to school
officials.
The bill package, approved over objections by Democratic
lawmakers, creates a new, debt-free district governed by an
elected school board, while leaving the current district in
place solely to levy property taxes to pay off outstanding debt.
DPS, which has nearly 46,000 students, has been under state
control since 2009 because of a financial emergency.
The American Federation of Teachers-Michigan and Detroit
Federation of Teachers criticized the lack of a bipartisan
compromise in a joint statement on Thursday.
"These bills are a statement by non-Detroit Republicans that
they know what is best for Detroit, a city that is
overwhelmingly people of color," the groups said. "It has been
this attitude that resulted in Detroit Public Schools' massive
debt, low academic performance and a 'wild west' system of
school openings."
Under the measures approved on Thursday, Michigan would
commit $617 million from the state's share of a tobacco
settlement in annual increments of $72 million for the new
Detroit Community School District. An emergency state loan for
transition costs was capped at $150 million, with only $25
million of that amount available for capital improvements, less
than the overall $200 million sought by DPS.
"We also look forward to working creatively with the
governor's office, the state superintendent, and the Michigan
Department of Education to identify the remainder of the
critical resources necessary to educate our students," DPS
state-appointed transition manager Steven Rhodes said in a
statement.
A smaller bailout passed by the House in May raised concerns
that DPS would run out of cash later this summer.
Republican lawmakers contended the final $617 million
bailout legislation would prevent DPS from filing for municipal
bankruptcy even though Rhodes, a former federal bankruptcy
judge, has said such a move would be ineffective because much of
the district's debt is guaranteed by the state.
Democrats objected to the absence of a Detroit Education
Commission to oversee the opening and closing of public and
charter schools in Detroit.
The House and Senate approved the package with a series of
votes late Wednesday and early Thursday, sending the legislation
to the desk of Republican Governor Rick Snyder, who signaled in
a statement that he supports it.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee and Karen Pierog in
Chicago; Editing by Dominic Evans and Matthew Lewis)