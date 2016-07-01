July 1 A Spirit Airlines flight out of Detroit was forced to turn back shortly after takeoff on Friday due to possible loss of cabin pressure, the airline said.

Flight 417 took off at about 6:30 a.m. local time from Detroit Metropolitan Airport en route to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Spirit Airlines said in a statement.

Not long after takeoff, the flight turned back to the airport and landed safely "following a possible loss of cabin pressure," it said. No injuries were reported.

It was not immediately clear what had indicated a loss of cabin pressure or exactly how long into the flight the issue became evident. Airline officials were not immediately available to provide additional details.

People identifying themselves as passengers on the flight posted photographs of themselves to social media with bright yellow oxygen masks affixed to their faces. The masks, which prevent the lightheadedness and unconsciousness cabin pressure loss can result in, are typically deployed during cabin pressure issues. (Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by James Dalgleish)