July 1 A Spirit Airlines flight out of
Detroit was forced to turn back shortly after takeoff on Friday
due to possible loss of cabin pressure, the airline said.
Flight 417 took off at about 6:30 a.m. local time from
Detroit Metropolitan Airport en route to Fort
Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale,
Florida, Spirit Airlines said in a statement.
Not long after takeoff, the flight turned back to the
airport and landed safely "following a possible loss of cabin
pressure," it said. No injuries were reported.
It was not immediately clear what had indicated a loss of
cabin pressure or exactly how long into the flight the issue
became evident. Airline officials were not immediately available
to provide additional details.
People identifying themselves as passengers on the flight
posted photographs of themselves to social media with bright
yellow oxygen masks affixed to their faces. The masks, which
prevent the lightheadedness and unconsciousness cabin pressure
loss can result in, are typically deployed during cabin pressure
issues.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by James Dalgleish)