April 3 Michigan's finances could be pressured
from additional costs related to the years-long lead-tainted
water crisis in Flint even after a recent court-approved
settlement, S&P Global Ratings said on Monday.
A U.S. Court judge approved a deal on March 28 requiring the
state to pay $87 million to identify and replace service lines
in Flint containing lead or galvanized steel by 2020. An
additional $10 million will be held in reserve.
Flint was under the control of a state-appointed emergency
manager when it switched its water source to the Flint River
from Lake Huron in April 2014. The more corrosive river water
caused lead to leach from pipes. Lead poisoning stunts
children's cognitive development, and no level of exposure is
considered safe.
The water crisis prompted dozens of lawsuits and criminal
charges against former government officials. The
episode also raised questions of social justice in Flint, whose
population is predominantly African-American.
S&P, which rates Michigan AA-minus with a stable outlook,
said while the settlement costs are minimal compared with the
state's $56.3 billion budget, "additional unintended costs" lurk
in the future.
"While related costs seem manageable for now, the agreement
signifies that the state may be required to continue to support
costs, the magnitude of which remains uncertain in the long
term," the credit rating agency said in a report, adding that
"the economic and social costs, on top of the financial
responsibility, will unfold over a long time."
Additional costs related to the crisis could impede
Michigan's ability to boost its budget reserves, which stood at
an "adequate" level of about $1.2 billion at the end of fiscal
2016, S&P said.
"Should the economy begin to contract as financial
challenges related to the Flint water crisis and other
assistance to local governments grow, we could see the reserves
remaining stagnant or depleting over the long term, creating
credit pressures for the state," the report added.
Anna Heaton, a spokeswoman for Governor Rick Snyder, said
all the money to cover the settlement has been identified from
state and federal sources and there will be no future costs
associated with the deal.
Flint switched back to the previous water system in October
2015. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last June
declared filtered water safe to drink in Flint.
The settlement resulted from a lawsuit filed last year by
the Natural Resources Defense Council and other groups against
state and city officials.
