Sept 27 A new lawsuit in Michigan is seeking to
oust state-appointed emergency managers who are running fiscally
stressed governments on the basis there is no law in place
authorizing such appointments.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of city council members in
Pontiac, Flint and Benton Harbor, which are operating with
managers.
Michigan passed a law in 2011, known as Public Act 4, to
boost the power of emergency managers. But labor unions were
able to get a measure on the ballot seeking to repeal it. They
are concerned about provisions giving emergency managers the
ability to suspend collective bargaining agreements with workers
and usurp the powers of elected local government officials.
Public Act 4 was suspended in August ahead of a state-wide
vote on Nov. 6 on whether it should be repealed.
Attorney General Bill Schuette has taken the position that
the suspension of the law allowed the state to use Public Act
72, a weaker law it had replaced. Under the terms of that law,
state officials reappointed or replaced existing managers in
three school districts and four cities.
The lawsuit, filed late on Wednesday against Michigan's
governor, treasurer and attorney general in Ingham County
Circuit Court, seeks the removal of those emergency managers.
"The suit we filed is based on the obvious fact that there
cannot be emergency managers without the legal framework to
support them. The new law has been suspended and the old law is
dead," said John Philo, legal director of the Sugar Law Center,
which along with other law groups filed the lawsuit.
The legal action will not likely affect an April financial
stability agreement that gave Michigan oversight for Detroit's
finances unless parts of that pact are tied to Public Act 72,
according to Philo.
Sara Wurfel, a spokeswoman for Governor Rick Snyder, said
the use of Public Act 72 has been sanctioned under Schuette's
formal opinion and affirmed by another state court.
"We believe we're on extremely strong ground and the
governor remains committed to and focused on protecting our
struggling cities and schools as well as our state's taxpayers,"
Wurfel said.
"He has a responsibility to help ensure continuity and
prevent chaos and confusion between now and November when
Michigan voters will have their say," Wurfel added.