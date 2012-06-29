June 29 A group opposed to a petition drive
seeking to repeal a law that gives Michigan more control over
local governments filed an appeal on Friday to keep the measure
off the November ballot.
The 2011 law, known as Public Act 4, boosted the ability of
Michigan to intervene in financially troubled local governments
and school districts. It also gave state-appointed emergency
managers who run the governments and schools the ability to void
collective bargaining agreements.
Citizens for Fiscal Responsibility asked the Michigan
Supreme Court to overturn a state appeals court ruling that
would allow voters to decide if the emergency manager law should
be repealed. Earlier this year, the same group had successfully
challenged the type size used on the repeal petitions before a
state election panel.
The high court, which can choose whether or not to hear the
appeal, was also asked for its immediate consideration as state
election officials must complete actions on ballot issues for
the Nov. 6 election by Sept. 7.
The June 8 ruling by an appeals court panel was clouded by
its contention that a precedent-setting ruling in a prior case
that set a "substantially compliant" threshold for type sizes on
petitions was flawed. The entire appeals court subsequently
declined to revisit the prior ruling.
In its appeal, Citizens for Fiscal Responsibility asked the
high court to resolve the conflict over the precedent-setting
ruling and disallow the placement of the emergency manager law
on the ballot.
Last week, the labor-backed Stand Up for Democracy
coalition, which is pushing for the law's repeal, asked the
appeals court to move quickly to compel state election officials
to certify the measure for the ballot.
A tie vote by a state election panel in April over the
petition's type size stopped the measure from being placed on
the ballot and prompted the coalition to turn to the appeals
court to force the repeal on the ballot.
Parts of an April financial stability agreement between
Detroit and the state depend on the law, which would be
suspended should the repeal make the ballot.
Four Michigan cities and three school districts currently
have emergency managers.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by James Dalgleish)