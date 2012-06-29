June 29 A group opposed to a petition drive seeking to repeal a law that gives Michigan more control over local governments filed an appeal on Friday to keep the measure off the November ballot.

The 2011 law, known as Public Act 4, boosted the ability of Michigan to intervene in financially troubled local governments and school districts. It also gave state-appointed emergency managers who run the governments and schools the ability to void collective bargaining agreements.

Citizens for Fiscal Responsibility asked the Michigan Supreme Court to overturn a state appeals court ruling that would allow voters to decide if the emergency manager law should be repealed. Earlier this year, the same group had successfully challenged the type size used on the repeal petitions before a state election panel.

The high court, which can choose whether or not to hear the appeal, was also asked for its immediate consideration as state election officials must complete actions on ballot issues for the Nov. 6 election by Sept. 7.

The June 8 ruling by an appeals court panel was clouded by its contention that a precedent-setting ruling in a prior case that set a "substantially compliant" threshold for type sizes on petitions was flawed. The entire appeals court subsequently declined to revisit the prior ruling.

In its appeal, Citizens for Fiscal Responsibility asked the high court to resolve the conflict over the precedent-setting ruling and disallow the placement of the emergency manager law on the ballot.

Last week, the labor-backed Stand Up for Democracy coalition, which is pushing for the law's repeal, asked the appeals court to move quickly to compel state election officials to certify the measure for the ballot.

A tie vote by a state election panel in April over the petition's type size stopped the measure from being placed on the ballot and prompted the coalition to turn to the appeals court to force the repeal on the ballot.

Parts of an April financial stability agreement between Detroit and the state depend on the law, which would be suspended should the repeal make the ballot.

Four Michigan cities and three school districts currently have emergency managers. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by James Dalgleish)