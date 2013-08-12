UPDATE 2-Japan hopes to leave farms out of US economic talks - sources
* BOJ, Fed unlikely to take part in dialogue - sources (Adds U.S. reaction)
Aug 12 The Michigan Finance Authority is planning to sell $92 million of state aid revenue notes for the School District of the city of Detroit during the week of Aug. 19, said a market source on Monday.
JP Morgan is the lead manager on the sale.
* BOJ, Fed unlikely to take part in dialogue - sources (Adds U.S. reaction)
BEIJING, March 9 China's total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, dropped to 1.15 trillion yuan ($166.43 billion) in February from a record 3.74 trillion yuan in January, data from the central bank showed on Thursday.
FRANKFURT, March 9 Spain's former central bank deputy governor has asked to be replaced on the internal judicial body of the European Central Bank's banking supervision arm pending an investigation into his role in Bankia's stock market flotation, the ECB said on Thursday.