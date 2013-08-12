Aug 12 After three municipal bond sales in
Michigan were postponed in the wake of Detroit's bankruptcy
filing, three of the state's school districts are testing the
market with sales expected in the next two weeks.
The Michigan Finance Authority is planning to sell $92
million of state aid revenue notes for the Detroit School
District during the week of Aug. 19, a market source familiar
with the deal said on Monday
The authority is also issuing $18 million of revenue bonds
for Ypsilanti Community Schools in Washtenaw County on
Wednesday, another market source familiar with that deal said.
The sources were not authorized to speak publicly for the
districts. The Ypsilanti district did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
J.P. Morgan Securities is the lead manager for both debt
sales.
The school district in Sandusky, Michigan, a town about 90
miles north of Detroit in Michigan's "thumb," is also planning
to refinance about $4.9 million of unlimited tax general
obligation bonds in a competitive sale on Aug. 21, according to
Stauder, Barch & Associates, the district's financial adviser.
But in the past two weeks, Saginaw County, Genesee County
and the city of Battle Creek all said they were holding off on
bond sales.
There have been no new bond sales from Michigan issuers in
the U.S. municipal bond market for an amount greater than $7
million since Detroit filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy
in U.S. history on July 18.
Though the counties and Battle Creek were able to hold off
on selling their bonds, the school districts may not have that
luxury, according to a Moody's Investors Service report.
Many Michigan school districts borrow money each year in
August to cover expenses and payroll for the upcoming school
year. Most borrow through the Michigan Finance Authority, but
others seek private loans or bank letters of credit, Moody's
said.
"If market trends lead banks to withdraw credit support,
those school districts could be faced with immediate cash flow
pressures," Moody's said.
Detroit's bankruptcy filing has caused tremors throughout
the state because Kevyn Orr, the city's state-appointed
emergency manager, has said he will treat some general
obligation bond holders as unsecured creditors.