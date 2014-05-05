May 5 Michigan state prosecutors plan to call a
former Encana Corp. executive to testify on behalf of
the state, at a multi-day hearing in their criminal antitrust
case against oil and gas companies Chesapeake Energy Corp.
and Encana Corp. that begins Monday.
Kurt Froistad, a former land acquisition specialist at
Canadian energy giant Encana's U.S. unit until August 2011, was
involved in decisions about how to lease land in Michigan during
a prospective oil and gas boom there in 2010.
He exchanged emails with a counterpart at Chesapeake about
dividing up bidding responsibilities between the two companies
in nine Michigan counties ahead of an October 2010 state land
auction, according to documents previously reported by Reuters.
In March, Michigan's attorney general, Bill Schuette,
alleged Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake, the second-largest
natural gas producer in the United States, and Encana, based in
Calgary, colluded to keep oil and gas lease prices artificially
low in Michigan during an oil and gas rush in its Collingwood
Shale region in 2010.
The companies were charged with one count each of antitrust
violations "relating to a contract or conspiracy in restraint of
commerce," and one count each of attempted antitrust violations.
At Monday's probable cause hearing in Michigan district
court in Cheboygan, state prosecutors will present evidence
supporting the charges. If the court finds sufficient probable
cause, the case will move to trial.
Chesapeake and Encana both plead not guilty in March and
said they would fight the claims. The boards of both companies
previously conducted internal investigations and said they found
no collusion. The companies have acknowledged holding talks
about forming a joint venture in Michigan during 2010, but said
no agreement was ever reached.
Michigan's criminal investigation began in 2012 after a
Reuters report found that top executives from Chesapeake and
Encana discussed dividing up bidding responsibilities involving
nine private landowners and nine counties in the state.
Chesapeake and Encana were the biggest leasers of land during
Michigan's short-lived leasing boom in 2010.
DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE PROBE
Michigan's Attorney General is pursuing a criminal trial
against the companies even as the U.S. Department of Justice has
concluded its own probe into whether Chesapeake and Encana
colluded in Michigan, without bringing any charges against the
firms.
On April 30, the companies said they had received closure
letters from the Department of Justice ending its investigation
of possible antitrust violations related to their land-leasing
activities in Michigan.
The Justice Department's probe is not completely closed,
however.
On May 1, Gina Talamona, a spokesperson for the Justice
Department's antitrust division said in an emailed statement to
Reuters that "while part of the Antitrust Division's
investigation into the possibility of anticompetitive practices
in the purchase and lease of oil and gas properties in Michigan
has closed, other aspects of the investigation remain open."
She clarified that the "other aspects" of Justice's
investigation relate to oil and gas leasing activities in states
other than Michigan. She did not respond to requests for comment
on whether Chesapeake or Encana remain subjects of the
investigation, nor which states are involved.
A Chesapeake spokesman declined to comment. Jay Averill, an
Encana spokesman said, "We can't provide comment because we are
not aware of any ongoing investigation at this time."
In Michigan, the state's antitrust charges against
Chesapeake and Encana came nearly two years after Reuters
reported on a series of email exchanges between top executives
of the companies about land leasing in the state. No current or
former executives at either company have been charged by the
state.
In one email, dated June 16, 2010, former Chesapeake chief
executive Aubrey K. McClendon told a Chesapeake deputy that it
was time "to smoke a peace pipe" with Encana "if we are bidding
each other up." The Chesapeake vice president responded that he
had contacted Encana "to discuss how they want to handle the
entities we are both working to avoid us bidding each other up
in the interim."
In addition to former Encana executive Froistad, Michigan
state prosecutors plan to call at least nine other witnesses,
according to a list provided by the attorney general's
office. They include state officials, antitrust experts, and
representatives of private Michigan landowners who sought to
lease their acreage for oil and gas production during 2010.
One aspect of Michigan prosecutor's antitrust claims relate
to an alleged bidding strategy that Chesapeake and Encana
executives - with the involvement of Froistad --- developed
ahead of an auction of state land on October 26, 2010.
Bidding at the state's May 2010 auction had been vigorous
and contested. That helped the state raise a record $178 million
from the sale of more than 118,000 acres, according to a review
of state auction data by Reuters. At that auction, 83 percent of
the more than 1,200 winning bids had competitive offers.
Five months later, at the October auction, the bidding and
the results proved remarkably different and far less lucrative.
It raised just $9.7 million from the leasing of about 274,000
acres - more than twice the acreage sold in May but almost $170
million less in revenue.
Froistad now works as Vice President of Land for Forge
Energy LLC in San Antonio, Texas. He said he was "unable to
talk" when contacted on Sunday.
The probable cause hearing in the Michigan antitrust case is
expected to last through Thursday, May 8.
(Reporting by Brian Grow in CHEBOYGAN; Editing by Michael
Williams and Ed Davies)