Aug 15 Michigan lawmakers on Wednesday sent a bill to Governor Rick Snyder aimed at reducing the unfunded liability of the state's public school employees retirement system.

The legislation, which passed the Republican-controlled legislature, cuts the liability by more than $15 billion by increasing employees' pension contributions and prefunding retiree healthcare beginning in fiscal 2013, according to a statement from Snyder's office.

"Resolving this financial burden and bringing stability and protection for continued benefits to school employees now and in the future is among the most critical pieces of legislation I will sign this year," the Republican governor said in the statement.

Michigan, like many U.S. states, is trying to tackle escalating costs for pensions and retiree healthcare that threaten to crowd out spending for essential services like education and public safety.

The school retirement system is facing an unfunded liability of more than $48 billion, according to State Representative Mark Ouimet, a Republican.

"It's a massive reform effort that will allow local schools to put more money into our classrooms to benefit our students," he said in a statement.

But Democratic lawmakers said the bill "significantly" hurts teachers.

"Once again, the governor and legislative Republicans have attacked retirees and women by passing a public school pension bill that will hurt retirees already living on a fixed income, and hurt middle-class families by short-changing teachers and making it harder for them to provide for their families," said House Democratic Leader Richard E. Hammel in a statement.