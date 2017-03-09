March 9 Some one million Michigan homes and
other buildings were without power on Thursday after high winds
caused what is believed to be the biggest outage in the state's
history, utility companies said.
Wind gusts of more than 60 miles per hour on Wednesday
downed at least 3,000 power lines across the state, which has a
population of about 10 million people, Detroit-based DTE Energy
Co said.
"This is the largest weather event in DTE history," the
company said in a statement.
High winds, and soft soil - caused by unusually warm winter
weather and heavy rainfall - uprooted trees and brought down
power lines and poles, DTE said.
Crews from surrounding states were arriving in Michigan to
help restore power, the company said.
More than 679,000 DTE customers were without power early on
Thursday, while more than 300,000 customers of Consumers Energy
Co, another Michigan utility company, were without
power, the companies said.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Bernadette Baum)