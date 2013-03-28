March 28 Moody's Investors Service revised its outlook on Michigan on Thursday to positive from stable, noting that the state is "rebuilding financial reserves and running structurally balanced budgets, which signals an improving credit trajectory."

"While many local governments in Michigan are financially troubled, this exposure is unlikely to impose unmanageable, direct financial burdens on the state," Moody's said in its statement.

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder has appointed a corporate bankruptcy manager to turn around financially troubled Detroit in the hope of avoiding a bankruptcy filing by the state's largest city. If Detroit were to file, it would mark the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.