Nov 5 Michigan Governor Rick Snyder is
considering the use of bonds to speed up road and bridge
projects under a $1.2 billion funding plan passed by state
lawmakers on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the governor said on
Thursday.
"The governor has indicated that bonding is something he
plans to explore and do a thorough analysis on," said Sara
Wurfel, the spokeswoman.
Snyder also wants to ensure that issuing bonds would not
create longer-term challenges for the state in terms of
increased debt service, she added.
The Republican-controlled legislature pushed through a
seven-bill package that raises motor fuel taxes and vehicle
registration fees to gain about $600 million in new revenue that
could be tapped for state transportation revenue bonds.
The legislation also siphons off up to $600 million in state
income tax revenue for roads, expands the homestead property tax
credit and could reduce the 4.25 percent individual income tax
rate depending on certain state revenue triggers, according to a
legislative analysis of the bills.
House Democrats opposed the plan, saying it is
"unsustainable and prioritizes tax breaks for the wealthy over
funding for roads and critically important state programs."
After a five-year phase-in, the plan would increase
transportation funds by about $1.2 billion a year. But it will
also reduce state general fund revenue by about $806 million
annually, a Michigan House Fiscal Agency report said.
Wurfel said it would probably take a week or so before the
bill package is reviewed and ready for signing by the Republican
governor.
