(Adds details, background)
Aug 3 The possible suspension and repeal of
Michigan's emergency-manager law creates uncertainties for
Detroit and other fiscally stressed local governments currently
under or potentially needing state oversight, Fitch Ratings said
on F rid ay.
The 2011 law boosted Michigan's ability to intervene in
cities and school districts and gave state-appointed emergency
managers enhanced powers. The law is now the target of a
union-backed ballot measure seeking its repeal.
Fitch said the law's repeal could weaken or even nullify
Detroit's fiscal stability agreement with the state, which
relies on the law in part, "most notably the ability to suspend
collective bargaining."
"This may have an adverse effect on the city's ability to
continue the reforms already begun under the agreement and
therefore stabilize and improve its credit quality," Fitch said
in a statement.
If the measure is certified for the Nov. 6 state-wide ballot
by a Sept. 7 deadline, the law will be suspended ahead of the
vote and a former, weaker law will take its place in the
interim, the Michigan attorney general has said.
The Michigan Supreme Court last week heard arguments in a
challenge to placing the repeal measure on the ballot.
Four Michigan cities and three school districts have
emergency managers.
"Entities that do not have appointed managers but are in or
near fiscal distress may be at risk of not getting the
assistance they need," Fitch said.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Padraic Cassidy and Dan
Grebler)