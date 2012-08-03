Aug 3 The possible suspension and repeal of Michigan's emergency-manager law creates uncertainties for fiscally stressed local governments currently under or potentially needing state oversight, Fitch Ratings said on Friday.

The 2011 law boosted Michigan's ability to intervene in cities and school districts and gave state-appointed emergency managers who run the governments enhanced powers. The law is the target of a ballot measure seeking its repeal. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)