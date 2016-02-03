(Adds EPA response, comments by lawyer for former state manager
of Flint)
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON Feb 3 U.S. lawmakers criticized
environmental officials at a hearing on Wednesday for not acting
sooner when they saw a report that drinking water in Flint,
Michigan was polluted with dangerously high levels of lead.
"I never thought this could happen in America," and in a
state, "surrounded by fresh water of the Great Lakes," Brenda
Lawrence, a Democrat of Michigan, said at a House Oversight
panel examining the water crisis in Flint, a city of 100,000.
The panel issued subpoenas to officials who did not show up
to testify about water found to have lead levels that hamper
brain development and cause other health problems. Thousands of
children are believed to have ingested the polluted water in
Flint, a mostly African American and Latino suburb near Detroit.
Lawrence asked Keith Creagh, head of the Michigan Department
of Environmental Quality, why his agency did not act on a report
by a federal Environmental Protection Agency expert that showed
the water was polluted. She did not get a clear answer.
"We all share responsibility in the Flint water crisis,
whether it is the city the state or the federal government, we
all let the citizens of Flint down," said Creagh, who took the
job last month.
Marc Edwards, a water engineer who first raised the issue of
Flint's lead contamination, told the panel the EPA broke laws by
not notifying the public about a report of tainted water. "If
it's not criminal, I don't know what is."
EPA water official Joel Beauvais said he did not know why
his agency did not tell the public.
Representative Elijah Cummings of Maryland, the top Democrat
on the committee, complained that the Republican-led panel did
not invite Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, a Republican, to
testify at the hearing.
Representative Matt Cartwright of Pennsylvania criticized
Snyder and his hand-picked emergency managers for Flint who were
responsible for switching the source of Flint's tap water from
Detroit's system to the Flint River, a dumping area, in April
2014.
Flint is grappling with the health and political fallout
over the switch after the more corrosive river water leached
lead from old pipes into the system.
"He got caught red handed poisoning the children of Flint,"
Cartwright, a Democrat, said of Snyder. "There's no two ways
about it. That's the headline here."
A Snyder spokesman responded in an email: "It's unfortunate
when people who are not working toward a solution inject
partisan politics and incendiary rhetoric into an emergency that
can best be addressed by people working together."
Snyder will ask state lawmakers in his next budget proposal
to approve a $30 million water payment relief plan for Flint
residents to keep their water service on and reimburse them for
lead-contaminated water they cannot drink, his office said.
A busload of Flint residents traveled to Washington to
attend the hearing. "We're serious about making sure that the
people responsible for this manmade disaster are held
accountable," said Bernadel Jefferson, a bishop.
Lawmakers also slammed the EPA for not sending Administrator
Gina McCarthy to Flint until this week, even though the agency
has known about the crisis for months. An EPA spokeswoman said
the agency had formed a Flint task force last October, and has
had a team there for weeks.
The head of the oversight panel, Representative Jason
Chaffetz of Utah, a Republican, said he subpoenaed EPA's Susan
Hedman to appear at a deposition in Washington later this month.
Hedman, who announced last month that she would resign on
Feb. 1, had played down the memo by the EPA's Miguel del Toral
that said tests had shown high levels of lead, telling Flint and
Michigan administrators it was only a draft report.
The EPA has agreed to provide all of Hedman's emails by the
end of the week, Chaffetz said.
Chaffetz said his panel had also issued a second subpoena to
Darnell Earley, who was Flint's state-appointed emergency
manager when the city switched from Detroit's system.
A. Scott Bolden, Earley's lawyer, said his client has not
been given enough time to respond to the initial subpoena, which
was served last night. Bolden said Earley is "not hiding
anywhere" and will honor a subpoena issued with a reasonable
response time.
Earley only implemented the plan to change the city's water
source that others had put in place before he started, Bolden
said. "There was nothing put before him by the environmental
folks, the water testers or anyone connected to ensuring the
quality of the water to suggest in any way that a water disaster
was looming."
Political fallout over the crisis could also hold up a
wide-ranging bill on energy. Democrats in the Senate threatened
to block a bipartisan energy bill if it fails to include
immediate aid for Flint.
Federal authorities including the FBI have started a
criminal probe into the contamination.
