By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Jan 19 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency said on Tuesday it was reviewing its handling
of a crisis over lead-contaminated drinking water in the
Michigan city of Flint and acknowledged it did not respond fast
enough.
"Our first priority is to make sure the water in Flint is
safe, but we also must look at what the agency could have done
differently," the agency said in a statement. An EPA spokeswoman
confirmed the agency believed it did not act fast enough to
address the problem.
Criticism of the state and federal response has grown in
recent days over the crisis in Flint, a financially strapped
city of just under 100,000 residents about 60 miles (100 km)
northwest of Detroit.
Flint was under control of a state-appointed emergency
manager when, seeking to save money, it switched its source of
tap water from Detroit's system to the nearby Flint River in
2014.
Flint returned to using Detroit's water in October after
tests found elevated levels of lead in the water and in the
blood of some children. Lead contamination can cause brain
damage and other health problems.
The more corrosive water from the Flint River had leached
lead from the city pipes more than Detroit water did, leading to
the contamination.
The environmental agency said Tuesday that "while EPA worked
within the framework of the law to repeatedly and urgently
communicate the steps the state needed to take to properly treat
its water, those necessary (EPA) actions were not taken as
quickly as they should have been."
The U.S. environmental agency said its oversight was
hampered "by failures and resistance at the state and local
levels to work with us in a forthright, transparent and
proactive manner."
The Health and Human Services Department announced it would
lead the federal government's emergency response to the Flint
crisis.
President Barack Obama met on Tuesday with Flint Mayor Karen
Weaver to discuss the issues and reiterated that his
administration would support state and local officials. Weaver
met earlier with White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett and
Obama's Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Jerry Abramson.
"The situation is anything but being ignored by the White
House," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, a Republican, has apologized
for the state's handling of the crisis amid growing calls in the
last week for him to resign.
Snyder and other critics have questioned the EPA's actions.
"I think there are issues at the EPA through the course of all
this," he told National Journal.
On Saturday, Obama declared a federal emergency over the
Flint water crisis but denied an additional request for a major
disaster declaration sought by Snyder.
On Monday, EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy defended the
agency's response to the crisis. "EPA did its job but clearly
the outcome was not what anyone would have wanted," she said.
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton, Doina Chiacu and Eric
Walsh; Editing by Alistair Bell and Cynthia Osterman)