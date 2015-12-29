DETROIT Dec 29 Michigan's governor apologized
on Tuesday for the state's mishandling of lead contamination in
the city of Flint's water supply and accepted the resignation of
the state official whose department was responsible.
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder said in a statement that he
had accepted the resignation of Dan Wynant, the head of the
state Department of Environmental Quality, and was making other
personnel changes at the department.
He said he would meet Flint Mayor Karen Weaver to discuss
what else the state could do to help.
Weaver declared a state of emergency earlier this month,
acknowledging that an April 2014 switch to the Flint River from
Detroit's water system as a water source caused high lead
levels. In October, the city switched back to the Detroit water
system but the city said lead levels were still "well above" the
acceptable federal level in many homes.
Last month, Flint residents filed a federal lawsuit accusing
the city and state of endangering their health by switching the
water source to save money after the city of about 99,000 people
was placed under emergency financial management by Snyder.
Residents have complained about various health problems,
including respiratory disorders and skin lesions.
"I want the Flint community to know how very sorry I am that
this has happened," Snyder said. "And I want all Michigan
citizens to know that we will learn from this experience,
because Flint is not the only city that has an aging
infrastructure.
"I know many Flint citizens are angry and want more than an
apology," he added. "That's why I'm taking the actions today to
ensure a culture of openness and trust."
Snyder also said the state had allocated $10 million to test
water, distribute water filters and help in other ways in Flint,
which is about 68 miles (110 km) northwest of Detroit.
