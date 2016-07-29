July 29 Six Michigan state employees were
charged on Friday in connection with dangerous lead levels in
the city of Flint's drinking water, the Detroit Free Press
reported.
The criminal charges were filed by Michigan Attorney General
Bill Schuette against three employees apiece from the state's
health and environmental departments, the newspaper said.
The accusations mark the second round of charges related to
the investigation into the Flint water crisis. Schuette was
scheduled to hold a news conference on Friday about the charges.
Flint, with a population of about 100,000, was under control
of a state-appointed emergency manager in 2014 when it switched
its water source from Detroit's municipal system to the Flint
River to save money. The city switched back last October.
The river water was more corrosive than the Detroit
system's, and caused more lead to leach from its aging pipes.
Lead can be toxic, and children are especially vulnerable. The
crisis has prompted lawsuits by parents who say their children
have shown dangerously high levels of lead in their blood.
The Free Press identified those charged on Friday as
Department of Health and Human Services workers Nancy Peeler,
Corinne Miller and Robert Scott, and Department of Environmental
Quality employees Leanne Smith, Adam Rosenthal and Patrick Cook.
A spokeswoman for the Genesee County District Court
confirmed the filing of six complaints but had no details.
Three state and local officials were criminally charged in
April in connection with the investigation.
Flint utilities administrator Michael Glasgow subsequently
agreed to cooperate with investigators as part of a deal that
had him plead no contest to a misdemeanor charge while a more
serious felony charge was dismissed.
Department of Environmental Quality officials Stephen Busch
and Michael Prysby were charged with five and six counts,
respectively, including misconduct in office, tampering with
evidence and violation of the Michigan Safe Drinking Water Act.
Both pleaded not guilty.
Schuette last month sued French water company Veolia
Environnement SA and Houston-based engineering services
firm Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam for "botching" their roles in
the city's drinking water crisis.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington and Curtis Skinner in
San Francisco; Additional reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis)