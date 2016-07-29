(Adds attempts to reach those charged)
DETROIT, July 29 Six Michigan state employees
were charged on Friday in an investigation into dangerous lead
levels in the city of Flint's drinking water.
The criminal charges were filed by Michigan Attorney General
Bill Schuette against three employees apiece from the state's
health and environmental departments.
Schuette did not elaborate on possible charges for other
local and state officials but said prosecutors "were going where
the truth" takes them.
Some critics have called for high-ranking state officials,
including Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, to be charged. Snyder
said in April he believed he had not done anything criminally
wrong.
Flint, with a population of about 100,000, was under control
of a state-appointed emergency manager in 2014 when it switched
its water source from Detroit's municipal system to the Flint
River to save money. The city switched back last October.
The river water was more corrosive than the Detroit
system's, and caused more lead to leach from its aging pipes.
Lead can be toxic, and children are especially vulnerable. The
crisis has prompted lawsuits by parents who say their children
have shown dangerously high levels of lead in their blood.
The accusations mark the third round of charges related to
the investigation into the Flint water crisis.
"In essence, these individuals concealed the truth. They
were criminally wrong to do so," Schuette told reporters. "And
the victims, these are real people, families that have been lied
to by government officials and treated as expendable."
Those charged on Friday were identified as Department of
Health and Human Services workers Nancy Peeler, Corinne Miller
and Robert Scott, and Department of Environmental Quality
employees Liane Shekter-Smith, Adam Rosenthal and Patrick Cook.
Five of the six people charged could not be reached
immediately for comment.
Brian Morley, an attorney for Shekter-Smith, said the
charges were a surprise, but knows his client was not criminally
liable.
Three state and local officials were criminally charged in
April in connection with the investigation.
Flint utilities administrator Michael Glasgow subsequently
agreed to cooperate with investigators as part of a deal.
Department of Environmental Quality officials Stephen Busch
and Michael Prysby were charged with five and six counts,
respectively, including misconduct in office, tampering with
evidence and violation of the Michigan Safe Drinking Water Act.
Both pleaded not guilty.
Schuette last month sued French water company Veolia
Environnement SA and Houston-based engineering services
firm Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam for "botching" their roles in
the crisis.
