DETROIT Jan 11 Michigan Governor Rick Snyder on
Monday said the state was beginning to put together a request
for federal assistance in dealing with the lead-contaminated
drinking water in the city of Flint.
"We also have engaged FEMA in this process," the governor
said at a news conference in Flint. A spokesman for the governor
said Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials were
already in Flint providing technical assistance on the issue.
"We actually have liaison officers from FEMA in dialogue
already," Snyder said. "We have not made a specific request of
assistance yet, but we are in dialogue with the Federal
Emergency Management Agency, and talking to them about how we
can best work together."
The financially strapped city was under the control of a
state-appointed emergency manager when it switched its source of
tap water to the nearby Flint River in April 2014 from Detroit's
water system to save money.
Flint, about 60 miles (100 km) northwest of Detroit,
returned to Detroit water in October after tests found some
children had elevated levels of lead in their blood and lead was
found in higher-than-acceptable levels in the water.
While the process has begun, the state needs to determine
the full extent of the needs in Flint before a request for
federal aid is made and that could take a period of time that he
did not specify, said Dave Murray, press secretary for the
governor.
Snyder apologized again on Monday for the state's
mishandling of the situation. In late December, he accepted the
resignation of the state official whose agency, the Department
of Environmental Quality, oversees water quality.
Last week, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit said it was
investigating the lead contamination of Flint's water and Snyder
declared a state of emergency in Gennessee County, which
includes Flint, authorizing additional state resources to
address health and safety issues.
Flint residents have filed a federal lawsuit accusing the
city and state of endangering their health.
