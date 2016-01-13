Jan 13 Michigan National Guard members were set
to arrive in Flint as soon as Wednesday to join door-to-door
efforts to distribute bottled water and other supplies to
residents coping with the city's crisis over lead-contaminated
drinking water.
Governor Rick Snyder activated the state's National Guard on
Tuesday and requested support from the Federal Emergency
Management Agency, which approved the request and appointed a
disaster recovery coordinator to help the state, Snyder and a
FEMA spokesman said on Twitter.
The National Guard will work with state officials and
volunteers to hand out bottled water, water filters, replacement
cartridges and testing kits, Snyder said in a statement.
The financially strapped city was under the control of a
state-appointed emergency manager when it switched its source of
tap water to the nearby Flint River in April 2014 from Detroit's
water system to save money.
Flint, about 60 miles (100 km) northwest of Detroit,
returned to using Detroit water in October after tests found
some children had elevated levels of lead in their blood and
lead was found in higher-than-acceptable levels in the water.
In December the city said lead levels were still "well
above" the acceptable federal level in many homes.
Snyder has apologized for the state's mishandling of the
situation. In late December, he accepted the resignation of the
state official whose agency, the Department of Environmental
Quality, oversees water quality.
Last week, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit said it was
investigating the lead contamination of Flint's water and Snyder
declared a state of emergency in Genesee County, which includes
Flint, authorizing additional state resources to address health
and safety issues.
Flint residents have filed a federal lawsuit accusing the
city and state of endangering their health.
(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Frances Kerry)