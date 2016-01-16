WASHINGTON Jan 16 President Barack Obama
declared a state of emergency in Michigan on Saturday and
ordered federal aid to be used to help state and local response
efforts to an area affected by contaminated water.
"The president's action authorizes the Department of
Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA),
to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose
of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the
emergency on the local population," the White House said in a
statement.
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder had asked the president to
declare both an emergency and an expedited major disaster in the
county where the city of Flint has been dealing with the fallout
from lead-contaminated drinking water.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason)