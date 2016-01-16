WASHINGTON Jan 16 President Barack Obama declared a state of emergency in Michigan on Saturday and ordered federal aid to be used to help state and local response efforts to an area affected by contaminated water.

"The president's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population," the White House said in a statement.

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder had asked the president to declare both an emergency and an expedited major disaster in the county where the city of Flint has been dealing with the fallout from lead-contaminated drinking water. (Reporting by Jeff Mason)