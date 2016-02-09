DETROIT Feb 9 The mayor of Flint, Michigan,
which is struggling to cope with dangerous levels of lead in its
drinking water, said on Tuesday the city would replace all
residents' pipes and was counting on state and federal help to
foot the estimated $55 million bill.
The city of some 100,000 people was under control of a
state-appointed emergency manager in 2014 when it switched its
source of water from Detroit's municipal system to the Flint
River to save money.
That move has provoked a national controversy and prompted
several lawsuits by parents who say their children are showing
dangerously high blood levels of lead, which can cause
development problems. Lead can be toxic and
children are especially vulnerable.
"We're going to restore safe drinking water one house at a
time, one child at a time," the city's Democratic mayor, Karen
Weaver, told reporters, adding she expected the state's
Republican governor, Rick Snyder, to back the move.
Flint switched back to Detroit water in October after tests
found high levels of lead in samples of children's blood. The
more corrosive water from the river leached more lead from the
city pipes than Detroit water did.
The former Wayne County prosecutor tapped to lead the
state's investigation into the crisis said on Tuesday he was
looking to see whether any of the officials who signed off on
the change acted criminally.
"We're here to investigate what possible crimes there are,
anything from involuntary manslaughter ... to misconduct in
office," the investigator, Todd Flood told reporters in Lansing.
He said the probe is underway but declined to provide details.
Snyder, who critics have called on to step down, has
repeatedly apologized for the state's poor handling of the
crisis.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit also is investigating
the crisis.
On Monday, the state Board of Canvassers approved a recall
petition for Snyder. The petition calls for his removal from
office due to an executive order he signed last year related to
the move of the school reform office away from the state
education department and into the department of technology
management and budget, a secretary of state spokesman said.
The board of canvassers previously rejected recall petitions
related to the Flint water crisis, the spokesman said. The group
that filed the petition must now collect nearly 800,000
signatures in a 60-day period over the next 180 days to get it
on the ballot.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Scott Malone and James
Dalgleish)