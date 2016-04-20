(Repeats story published late on Tuesday)
April 19 Michigan's attorney general will
announce criminal charges on Wednesday connected to his
investigation into dangerous levels of lead in Flint's drinking
water, the Detroit Free Press reported on Tuesday.
The newspaper said that among those who will be charged by
Attorney General Bill Schuette is a Flint city official who
signed a document saying the homes Flint used to test tap water
under federal guidelines all had lead service lines.
Investigators allege the statement was false.
The newspaper cited three sources familiar with the
investigation for its story.
Flint, a city of about 100,000 people, was under control of
a state-appointed emergency manager in 2014 when it switched its
source of water from Detroit's municipal system to the Flint
River to save money.
The river water was more corrosive than the Detroit supply
and caused more lead to leach from its aging pipes. Lead can be
toxic and children are especially vulnerable.
The move has provoked a national controversy and prompted
lawsuits by parents who say their children are showing
dangerously high blood levels of lead.
The Free Press quoted two other sources familiar with the
probe as saying Schuette would announce felony and misdemeanor
charges against two to four people.
The investigation is continuing and more charges are
expected, sources told the newspaper. The charges will be
brought against people connected with the Michigan Department of
Environmental Quality and the city of Flint.
Schuette, a Republican who is widely expected to run for
governor in 2018, opened an investigation in January. A
spokesman for Schuette could not be immediately reached for
comment.
The Free Press reported that a person familiar with the
matter said that other parts of Michigan state and Flint city
government remained under investigation.
Flint went back to Detroit water in October.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Sandra
Maler)