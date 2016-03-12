(Adds response by water testing firm, paragraph 11)
By David Bailey
March 11 A group of Flint families with children
has filed new lawsuits in the Michigan city's water crisis,
accusing private companies of professional negligence and
government employees of misconduct that led to the contamination
of the water supply.
The lawsuits filed on Thursday in Genesee County court,
along with nine filed earlier in March, cover 50 children
allegedly suffering from lead poisoning from drinking Flint
water. The cases were all brought by Corey Stern, a New York
attorney who specializes in child lead poisoning cases.
The lawsuits seek monetary damages from engineering firms
Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam and Rowe Professional Services Co,
two companies involved in carrying out the switch of the city's
water supply from Lake Huron to the Flint River in April 2014.
The more corrosive river water caused lead to leach into the
water from the pipes.
Water consultants Veolia North America, which was hired in
early 2015 to review Flint's water quality and found it complied
with standards, is also a defendant.
The state's slow response to the crisis has generated wide
criticism and some calls for Michigan Governor Rick Snyder's
resignation.
Flint, a predominantly black city of 100,000, was under the
control of a state-appointed emergency manager when it switched
its water source for cost reasons. It was switched back last
October after tests found high levels of lead in blood samples
taken from children.
Stern said the varying effects of lead poisoning on children
makes individual lawsuits more appropriate than class actions.
He expects to file lawsuits covering 25 more children next week.
Even small amounts of lead can cause permanent damage,
particularly in children.
A Lockwood Andrews representative said the firm's work
addressed specific components of the water treatment plant, not
the overall water quality.
Veolia said it was hired by Flint to study the residual
impact of the city's chlorination process and stands by its
work. The city conducted lead tests through another company,
Veolia said.
The lawsuits brought by Stern also accuse two state
employees and a city employee of gross negligence.
A separate federal class action filed on Monday seeks
damages on behalf of a proposed class of "tens of thousands" of
Flint residents and property owners, claiming Snyder and other
governmental officials failed to eliminate the dangers as
federal law required and downplayed the severity of the
contamination.
Other lawsuits seek compensation for water bills, immediate
replacement of lead pipes or injuries to residents.
(Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Anthony
Lin and Sandra Maler)