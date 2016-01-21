BRIEF-Straight Path Communications says co and IDT entered into binding term sheet
* Straight Path Communications-on april 9, co, idt corp entered into binding term sheet in connection to investigation by federal communications commission
WASHINGTON Jan 20 President Barack Obama said in an interview on Wednesday that it was "inexplicable and inexcusable" that families in Flint, Michigan, were not immediately informed that the city's drinking water had elevated levels of lead.
"What is inexplicable and inexcusable is once people figured out that there was a problem there and that there was lead in the water, the notion that immediately families weren't notified, things weren't shut down," Obama told CBS.
"That shouldn't happen anywhere," Obama said in an excerpt of the interview released by CBS. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech)
April 10 The Federal Reserve's ability to conduct monetary policy free of short-term political pressures is under "some threat" from two bills making their way through the U.S. Congress, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Monday.