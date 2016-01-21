By Ayesha Rascoe
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 21 President Barack Obama will
ensure that federal officials are held accountable if any
wrongdoing is uncovered in the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency's handling of the water contamination crisis in Flint,
Michigan, the White House said on Thursday.
"The president believes that the principle of accountability
is important, particularly when the stakes are this high," White
House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a briefing.
Noting that the Justice Department was investigating the
contamination of Flint's water supply, Earnest said Obama will
make sure that EPA officials are held responsible for any
"errors or wrongdoing" that may be uncovered.
Obama on Wednesday said it was "inexplicable and
inexcusable" that families in Flint were not immediately
notified about the contaminated water.
Federal and local government agencies have faced criticism
for their response to the crisis in Flint, where a switch in
water supply for the cash-strapped city of 100,000 north of
Detroit led to elevated levels of lead in drinking water.
High levels of lead in the blood can cause brain damage and
other health problems.
While the Obama administration has repeatedly stressed
oversight of the Flint's water was primarily the responsibility
of state and local authorities, the EPA has said it did not act
fast enough to address the problem.
Complaints about Flint's water began within a month after
the city switched to Flint River water in April 2014 to save
money. The city had been using the Lake Huron as its water
source.
Flint did not return to the Lake Huron water supply until
October 2015, after tests showed elevated levels of lead in
Flint tap water and in some children.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by David Gregorio)