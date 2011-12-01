* Filing describes undercover FBI sting near Boston

* SEC suspends trading of seven microcap companies

* Fake hedge fund office wanted real cash (Adds details from filings, conference call, defense attorney)

By Ross Kerber

Dec 1 The office was supposed to belong to a corrupt hedge fund representative looking for kickbacks from small companies in which the fund would invest.

But the scam was actually on the companies themselves. The office, set up in a suburb of Boston, turned out to be that of an undercover agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

On Thursday the FBI, the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission brought charges against 13 individuals they said they caught using kickbacks in the loosely regulated world of microcap stocks. The SEC also suspended trading in seven companies whose executives it said were involved in the matter.

The charges were the latest to involve thinly traded securities and arose from stings similar those employed last year in South Florida. They come as regulators in Washington weigh whether to loosen controls on small-company stocks.

According to a filing in U.S. District Court in Boston the undercover agent pretended to represent "a major hedge fund," though it was not clear if the agent ever identified an actual fund by name. The fund supposedly was based in New York, officials said at another point.

LOOKING FOR 50 PERCENT

The idea was to take advantage of the relatively loose controls on small-cap stocks. In an affidavit filed with its cases, the FBI said that in return for agreeing to invest up to $5 million of the fund's money in the microcap companies, the undercover agent usually arranged to be secretly repaid a 50 percent kickback, supposedly without the knowledge of the fund. In some cases the payments were disguised as part of a bogus consulting arrangement with a shell corporation.

Victims would include regular shareholders of the companies, who would not know about the transaction or the bad deal for the company. When the chief executive of ZipGlobal Holdings Inc ZIPG.PK of Hingham, Massachusetts struck one of these deals in late 2010, for instance, the company's filings for the period made no mention of the secret payments, the SEC said.

"Executives who engage in this kind of fraud are just selling out their own investors," said David Bergers, director of the SEC's Boston office, speaking on a conference call with journalists this afternoon.

"Microcap stocks are a sector of the market particularly prone to fraud and abuse," he said.

An attorney for ZipGlobal did not immediately return a message. Among the other defendants were two people the FBI identified as "finders," who allegedly introduced executives from the microcap companies to the undercover agent in return for a share of the kickbacks.

The FBI affidavit identified two "finders," Kelly Black-White, of Mesa, Arizona, and James Prange, of Greenbush, Wisconsin, both of whom it said are in the business of finding capital for emerging companies. Both were charged with wire fraud.

Prange did not return a message. An attorney for Black-White, Steven Fuller in Boston, said, "She is looking forward to defending against the charges. She maintains her innocence." He added that Black-White's work relates to marketing and that "she's not a stock promoter."

In addition the Justice Department brought charges including mail and wire fraud against 11 other people including corporate officers and lawyers the department said were involved in the scheme. Four company executives in the group also face separate securities fraud charges by the SEC.

Eight people were arrested, four will be surrendering, and one person remained at large, U.S. officials said on the conference call.

TENSIONS OVER CAPITAL RAISING

The investigations come as Democrats and Republicans are making a rare bipartisan effort in Congress to make it easier for small companies to raise funds without encouraging fraud. The latest allegations may give new weight to warnings by academics and regulators that investor shields are critical to healthy securities markets.

Trading was halted in seven companies with executives tied to the cases. In addition to ZipGlobal, they included First Global Financial Corp FGBF.PK of Las Vegas; Augrid Global Holdings Corp AGHD.PK of Houston; Comcam International Inc CMCJ.OB of Pennsylvania; MicroHoldings US Inc MCHU.PK of Washington; Outfront Companies of Florida; and Symbollon Pharmaceuticals IncSYMBA.PK of Massachusetts.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; additional reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Steve Orlofsky)