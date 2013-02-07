BRIEF-dynaCERT directors, major shareholders extend voluntary lock-up deal
* dynaCERT directors and major shareholders extend voluntary lock-up agreement; increases to over 72 million shares and it strengthens management team
Feb 7 Chipmaker Microchip Technology Inc reported better-than-expected third-quarter results, boosted by sales of its microcontrollers, sending its shares up 6 percent in extended trading.
Net income fell to $10.2 million, or 5 cents per share, from $77.5 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 41 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 37 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 26 percent to $416 million, above the average analyst expectation of $411.4 million.
Microchip shares rose to $36.20 after closing at $33.94 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.40 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Updates to open)
DETROIT, March 10 Volkswagen AG general counsel Manfred Doess said Friday the German automaker intends to plead guilty to three felony counts as part of a plea agreement reached with the Justice Department in January.