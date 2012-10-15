* Estimates Q2 adj rev of $407 million to $408 million

* Co says weak global economy impacting business

* Shares down as much as 5 pct after the bell

Oct 15 Chipmaker Microchip Technology Inc said second-quarter revenue was likely below its earlier estimates due to soft demand in the chipmaking industry.

The company estimates second-quarter adjusted revenue of $407 million to $408 million, down from its earlier forecast of between $412 million and $430 million.

"The overall global economic outlook continues to be poor and is adversely impacting our business as well as the rest of the semiconductor industry," Chief Executive Steve Sanghi said in a statement.

Microchip Technology makes chip products used for a range of embedded control applications.

ThinkEquity LLC analyst Sujeeva De Silva said the company's revenue estimate was a very mild cut and he expects the Microchip to recover from this "very quickly."

The weak economic environment and Microchip's acquisition of Standard Microsystems hurt second-quarter revenue, he added.

Earlier in the year, Microchip bought smaller rival Standard Microsystems Corp for about $830 million, gaining access to the lucrative market for electronics used in automobile entertainment systems.

Microchip Tech shares fell as much as 5 percent to $30.53 after the bell on Monday. They closed at $32.20 on the Nasdaq.

The company is scheduled to announce second-quarter results on Nov. 8.