By Paige Gance
WASHINGTON, June 24 Mexico's microfinancing bank
Compartamos, accused by activists of exploiting
poor borrowers with exorbitant interest rates, has generally
helped people but could cut the interest it charges without
hurting its bottom line, a pair of studies has found.
The two studies, led by the Massachusetts Institute of
Technology's Poverty Action Lab and the non-profit Innovations
for Poverty Action, looked at whether loans by Compartamos, the
country's largest and most profitable microfinance lender, had
helped the people it sought to serve and, separately, whether it
could lower interest rates.
Originally a charity, Compartamos went commercial in 2000
and it drew criticism from microfinance purists after its highly
successful initial public offering in 2007.
One of the studies found that when Compartamos has a greater
presence in a neighborhood or town, measures of well-being such
as happiness and trust in others improved. And while there were
no significant changes in household income, households were able
to avoid selling assets to pay down debt, improving economic
well-being.
"Microcredit is on average modestly beneficial - but not
transformative," said University of Michigan's Manuela
Angelucci, who co-authored one of the studies.
The studies neither vilify nor exalt Compartamos' style of
microfinance, and they dovetail with a growing body of
literature on microfinance that has found little or no impact on
the financial fates of the poor in places such as the
Philippines, Morocco and India.
This marginal effect, coupled with annual interest rates of
around 100 percent, has led to questions of whether Compartamos
primarily serves shareholders or the more than 2.3 million
clients that traditional lenders would turn away.
Beginning with Grameen Bank in Bangladesh, the charities
that pioneered microfinance had high hopes that making credit
available to the entrepreneurial poor could be a powerful tool
to fight poverty. They envisioned a sustainable form of aid in
which funds would be constantly recycled as loans were repaid.
Questions of profit were not part of the equation.
Nobel prize winner Muhammad Yunus of Grameen Bank, widely
seen as the father of microfinance, has openly criticized
Compartamos for mixing business with its social mission.
The interest rate Compartamos charges is average in Mexico,
even among non-profits, said Dean Karlan, co-author of the
studies and a professor of economics at Yale University.
"The costs of doing business in Mexico are just really
high," said Karlan, given that the lender needs to attract
skilled workers but is administering very small loans. Monica
French Cuenca of Compartamos' financial inclusion department
said operating costs often consume up to half the total loan
amount in Mexico.
But the second study found that because administrative costs
are so high, the bank could benefit from economies of scale. It
found that when Compartamos lowered interest rates, it attracted
new clients and made larger loans, while its profits held
steady.
The finding could challenge other for-profit microlenders to
look at their own practices.
"This should push firms to re-evaluate their policies,
although we need to see more research," said Karlan.
As the former non-profit continues to grow off investor
capital, many microfinance organizations have also foregone
donor support and undergone the commercial transformation.
"Investors should be quite happy and sleep better at night
knowing they're making money and making the world a better
place," said Karlan.
((paige.gance@thomsonreuters.com)(luc.cohen@thomsonreuters.com)
)