* Q1 trading better then company expected

* Says takeover talks continuing

* Shares up 20 percent (Adds analyst reaction, shares)

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Aug 10 British IT company Micro Focus International said it was more confident it could turn around its business after a better-than-expected first quarter, strengthening its hand in ongoing takeover talks.

The company, which supports mainframe computer applications for companies like Tesco , said in May it was exploring a number of approaches, including from U.S.-based private equity firms Bain Capital and Advent International.

Trading in the three months to end-July was similar to the 2010 period, measured in constant currency, while core earnings were better then it expected, helped by cost savings.

Micro Focus shares, which spiked to 407 pence in May after the approaches, were 20 percent higher at 302 pence by 0735 GMT on Wednesday, the top gainer in the FTSE mid cap index .

Peel Hunt analyst Alex Jarvis said it was a positive trading update, adding the management team was capable of dealing with the execution issues that have dogged the company.

"The paradox is that the bid becomes more likely the lower the shares trade," he said. "It would be a great shame to let this business go for 330 pence (per share)."

Executive chairman Kevin Loosemore said he was pleased with progress during the four months since he took over at the company towards the end of a disappointing year that fell short of expectations.

"I am increasingly confident that there is significant untapped value in the business which can be realised by delivering the proposed operational turnaround and this is the primary focus of the management team," he said.

"At the same time we continue to explore the possibility of a transaction consistent with the underlying value of the business to deliver that value to shareholders more quickly." (Editing by Dan Lalor)