LONDON, June 19 Micro Focus International PLC
:
* Auto alert - Micro Focus International Plc FY pretax
profit 153.4
million usd versus 149.3 million usd year ago
* Auto alert - Micro Focus International Plc FY
operating profit 161.3
million usd versus 155.8 million usd year ago
* Auto alert - Micro Focus International Plc total
dividend 1.188 usd
per share
* Auto alert - Micro Focus International Plc final
dividend 0.281 usd
per share
* Are also ready to consider appropriate acquisition
opportunities
* Intention remains to move to a net debt to adjusted EBITDA
multiple of
approximately 1.5 times
* On a like for like basis our revenues in the current
financial year at constant currency were down 3.2% compared with
the prior period and were in line with our guidance of a
reduction of between 2% and 4%