* H1 pretax profit up 19.9 pct to $75.8 mln
* Growth driven by cost cutting, small revenue rise
* Proposes special dividend of 45p per share
* Shares up 7.5 pct
(Adds executive chairman comment, analyst reaction, updates
shares)
By Alessandra Prentice
LONDON, Dec 7 IT firm Micro Focus
International said its focus on saving clients' money
would stand it in good stead in a tough economic backdrop, as it
beat first-half earnings forecasts and said it would return $145
million to shareholders.
Shares in the software company, which upgrades mainframe
applications for companies including Tesco and Boeing, jumped
7.5 percent to top the FTSE 250 mid-cap index on the
news, valuing the business at about $1.2 billion.
The British company, with over two million licensed users,
said pretax profit rose 19.9 percent to $75.8 million In the six
months ended October, helped by cost cutting and improvements in
product management and marketing.
Revenues rose 1.6 percent to $219.1 million, following a big
decline in licence sales in its last full fiscal year.
Analyst George O'Connor at Panmure Gordon said the results
were ahead of expectations.
"Historically Micro Focus's customer proposition has done
well in a downturn," he said, adding that new products, U.S.
management and banking facilities suggested the company was
getting the details right.
Micro Focus resumed a share buyback programme in August
after it called off takeover talks with private equity firms
when bids for the business fell short of expectations.
"In the summer some people were being opportunistic and
trying to get the company at a cheap price ... Within six months
we're beyond the price people were talking about at the time, so
that bodes well for the future," executive chairman Kevin
Loosemore told Reuters.
Micro Focus said its business model, which allows clients to
get a return on investment within 6-12 months and lower costs on
a sustainable basis, worked well in the tough economic climate.
"We're realistic to know if Europe did go into a total
meltdown then no one can be immune to that ... But I think our
proposition sells quite well in a tough environment," Loosemore
said.
Micro Focus said its focus would remain on returning to
sustainable growth, after it suffered self-inflicted sales and
marketing troubles in parts of its business last year.
"Following a year of significant licence sales decline we
are pleased to see some stabilization in the first half of the
current year; however, there is still much to correct within the
business," the company said.
Micro Focus said as a sign of its growing confidence and
"robust" financial position, it would return $130.4 million to
shareholders by way of a 45 pence special dividend and increase
its interim payout by 13.9 percent to 8.2 cents per share.
($1 = 0.6410 British pounds)
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Mark Potter)