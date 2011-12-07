* H1 pretax profit up 19.9 pct to $75.8 mln

LONDON, Dec 7 IT firm Micro Focus International said its focus on saving clients' money would stand it in good stead in a tough economic backdrop, as it beat first-half earnings forecasts and said it would return $145 million to shareholders.

Shares in the software company, which upgrades mainframe applications for companies including Tesco and Boeing, jumped 7.5 percent to top the FTSE 250 mid-cap index on the news, valuing the business at about $1.2 billion.

The British company, with over two million licensed users, said pretax profit rose 19.9 percent to $75.8 million In the six months ended October, helped by cost cutting and improvements in product management and marketing.

Revenues rose 1.6 percent to $219.1 million, following a big decline in licence sales in its last full fiscal year.

Analyst George O'Connor at Panmure Gordon said the results were ahead of expectations.

"Historically Micro Focus's customer proposition has done well in a downturn," he said, adding that new products, U.S. management and banking facilities suggested the company was getting the details right.

Micro Focus resumed a share buyback programme in August after it called off takeover talks with private equity firms when bids for the business fell short of expectations.

"In the summer some people were being opportunistic and trying to get the company at a cheap price ... Within six months we're beyond the price people were talking about at the time, so that bodes well for the future," executive chairman Kevin Loosemore told Reuters.

Micro Focus said its business model, which allows clients to get a return on investment within 6-12 months and lower costs on a sustainable basis, worked well in the tough economic climate.

"We're realistic to know if Europe did go into a total meltdown then no one can be immune to that ... But I think our proposition sells quite well in a tough environment," Loosemore said.

Micro Focus said its focus would remain on returning to sustainable growth, after it suffered self-inflicted sales and marketing troubles in parts of its business last year.

"Following a year of significant licence sales decline we are pleased to see some stabilization in the first half of the current year; however, there is still much to correct within the business," the company said.

Micro Focus said as a sign of its growing confidence and "robust" financial position, it would return $130.4 million to shareholders by way of a 45 pence special dividend and increase its interim payout by 13.9 percent to 8.2 cents per share. ($1 = 0.6410 British pounds) (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Mark Potter)