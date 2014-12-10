Dec 10 Micro Focus International Plc

* H1 pretax profit 57.1 million usd versus 70.5 million usd year ago

* Interim dividend up 10 percent to 0.154 usdper share

* Total revenue of $208.3m in line with prior year, with growth in maintenance and consultancy offset by a decline in licence

* Medium-Term objective remains same - for low single digit revenue growth