LONDON Oct 19 British software firm Microgen and U.S.-based partner Teradata Corp have won a contract to improve credit risk systems at Co-operative Banking Group, beating off competition from their bigger U.S. rival Oracle .

Microgen said the upgrade would enable the Co-op, which has about 7 million customers, to manage risk at a customer account balance level by bringing credit risk onto the same platform as its accounting data.

"Organisations are looking to improve the way they manage their business, and also regulatory change is driving it as well," Chief Executive David Sherriff told Reuters.

The contract, the value of which was not disclosed, is its first with Teradata in retail banking, he said.

Teradata's UK and Ireland business development director Kevin Long said the solution was effective because it kept data at a granular level rather than aggregating it.

"The Co-op was changing its core banking systems, so it took a fresh look at its finance and general ledger and said there is work we need to do in credit risk," he said.

Microgen's software processes large volumes of transactions and data at high speed for customers such as investment banks and suppliers of music and video downloads, while Teradata supplies analytic data solutions.