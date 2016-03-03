Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MUMBAI, March 3 India's second-largest phone maker Micromax said on Thursday Chief Executive Vineet Taneja has left the company to "pursue other opportunities", at a time when the company grapples with falling sales as cheaper Chinese rivals flood the market.
Micromax, which has grown rapidly since 2008 by selling low-cost smartphones, saw shipments falling 12.1 percent in the last quarter of 2015 compared with a growth of 15.4 percent for the industry, data from industry tracker IDC showed.
"The co-founders and senior leadership are very well entrenched into the operations and the business is as usual," Micromax, which has been undercut by cheap smartphones sold by a flurry of new Chinese companies including Xiaomi (IPO-XMGP.HK) and Lenovo, said in a statement.
It did not name Taneja's successor.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order