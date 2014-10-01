BRIEF-Hailan Holdings expects decline in profit for year ended 31 december 2016
* Expected that there will be an over 70pct decline of group's profit for year ended 31 december 2016
Oct 1 MICROmega Holdings Ltd
* Basic EPS and headline EPS are expected to be at least 70% higher, compared to basic EPS of 26.05 cents and headline EPS of 26.02 cents for six month period ended 30 June 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expected that there will be an over 70pct decline of group's profit for year ended 31 december 2016
* Company and Enerchina entered into a non- legally binding strategic alliance memorandum
* India's ICICI Bank raises 34.25 bln rupees via private placement of additional Tier 1 bonds at 9.20 pct- stock exchange Source text: http://bit.ly/2n3i4MN Further company coverage: