BOISE, Idaho Feb 10 Micron Technology CEO Steve Appleton aborted one flight only to crash on his second attempt, crash investigators say, shedding new light on his sudden death which stunned the tight-knit semiconductor industry and Boise community.

His last transmission, shortly after his second takeoff in an experimental Lancair single-engine plane last week, was that he would "like to turn back in and  um  land  coming back in," according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

"Numerous witnesses" saw the plane take off once, land, taxi west, then take off again.

Just after the plane's first takeoff, when the plane was 5 to 10 feet off the ground, Appleton radioed Boise Air Traffic Control to say: "We're going to land here and stop  we've got a problem."

He then said: "I am going to taxi back and see if I can figure it out."

Appleton took wing again and began a climb to about 100 to 200 feet, but "then made a steep bank to the left and began to roll while rapidly losing altitude. The airplane completed about one revolution and impacted terrain in a nose-low attitude."

Appleton was ejected from the plane, which caught fire after landing, according to the report.

ADDITIONAL RISK

An FAA safety advisory issued in March 2010 said the Lancair 4 experimental aircraft that Appleton was flying could "expose pilots to additional risk during slow-speed operations while close to the ground and with little time to recover from an unintentional stall." (here)

The death of Appleton, 51 - a three-decade industry veteran who performed stunts at airshows - rocked Micron, a company that he joined shortly after graduating and built into the largest U.S. maker of memory chips.

On Friday, senior executives paid tribute at an annual analysts' conference to their former leader, a race car and sports enthusiast known for his philanthropy and support for Boise State University.

Mark Durcan, who assumed the CEO's mantle a day after Appleton's death, assured the gathered analysts he was there to stay despite having announced his intention to retire just a week before the crash.

On Friday, Micron executives devoted much of their time discussing the state of the struggling DRAM chip industry, which is only now climbing out of a pricing trough as demand picks up and rivals trim supply, but still grappling with tremendous losses.

"It helps us all get back in the saddle and move foreward," Durcan told the audience, referring to the decision to host the conference after Appleton's death.

Durcan assured analysts that there was "nothing interim" about his current role, while stressing that he saw eye-to-eye with his former boss on many things.

"I'm not as good as Steve at some sports, but I'm a pretty hard-nosed competitor," he said.

Appleton's funeral was held Thursday at a Boise church. A public memorial service is scheduled for February 23 at Boise State's Taco Bell Arena.

The NTSB report says that the engine, engine accessories, and three recording devices have been kept for further investigation. A full report is due in several months. (Reporting By Jill Kuraitis)