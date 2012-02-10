By Jill Kuraitis
| BOISE, Idaho
BOISE, Idaho Feb 10 Micron Technology
CEO Steve Appleton aborted one flight only to crash on
his second attempt, crash investigators say, shedding new light
on his sudden death which stunned the tight-knit semiconductor
industry and Boise community.
His last transmission, shortly after his second takeoff in
an experimental Lancair single-engine plane last week, was that
he would "like to turn back in and um land coming back
in," according to a preliminary report from the National
Transportation Safety Board.
"Numerous witnesses" saw the plane take off once, land, taxi
west, then take off again.
Just after the plane's first takeoff, when the plane was 5
to 10 feet off the ground, Appleton radioed Boise Air Traffic
Control to say: "We're going to land here and stop we've got a
problem."
He then said: "I am going to taxi back and see if I can
figure it out."
Appleton took wing again and began a climb to about 100 to
200 feet, but "then made a steep bank to the left and began to
roll while rapidly losing altitude. The airplane completed about
one revolution and impacted terrain in a nose-low attitude."
Appleton was ejected from the plane, which caught fire after
landing, according to the report.
ADDITIONAL RISK
An FAA safety advisory issued in March 2010 said the Lancair
4 experimental aircraft that Appleton was flying could "expose
pilots to additional risk during slow-speed operations while
close to the ground and with little time to recover from an
unintentional stall." (here)
The death of Appleton, 51 - a three-decade industry veteran
who performed stunts at airshows - rocked Micron, a company that
he joined shortly after graduating and built into the largest
U.S. maker of memory chips.
On Friday, senior executives paid tribute at an annual
analysts' conference to their former leader, a race car and
sports enthusiast known for his philanthropy and support for
Boise State University.
Mark Durcan, who assumed the CEO's mantle a day after
Appleton's death, assured the gathered analysts he was there to
stay despite having announced his intention to retire just a
week before the crash.
On Friday, Micron executives devoted much of their time
discussing the state of the struggling DRAM chip industry, which
is only now climbing out of a pricing trough as demand picks up
and rivals trim supply, but still grappling with tremendous
losses.
"It helps us all get back in the saddle and move foreward,"
Durcan told the audience, referring to the decision to host the
conference after Appleton's death.
Durcan assured analysts that there was "nothing interim"
about his current role, while stressing that he saw eye-to-eye
with his former boss on many things.
"I'm not as good as Steve at some sports, but I'm a pretty
hard-nosed competitor," he said.
Appleton's funeral was held Thursday at a Boise church. A
public memorial service is scheduled for February 23 at Boise
State's Taco Bell Arena.
The NTSB report says that the engine, engine accessories,
and three recording devices have been kept for further
investigation. A full report is due in several months.
(Reporting By Jill Kuraitis)