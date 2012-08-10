TOKYO Aug 10 Japanese watchmaker Citizen Holdings Co said on Friday that its U.S. unit bought chipmaker Micron Technology Inc's display operations to speed up new product development in areas such as electronic view finders used in digital cameras.

Citizen did not disclose a deal price.

Micron, which has been hit by sliding chip prices, is in the midst of negotiations with creditors and bondholders to acquire bankrupt Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc.