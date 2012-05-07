BRIEF-Arris to acquire Ruckus Wireless and ICX switch business for $800 million in cash
TOKYO May 7 U.S.-based Micron Technology will invest more than 300 billion yen ($3.8 billion) in Elpida Memory Inc's factories in the next five years, the Jiji news agency reported on Monday.
Micron, which won the right to negotiate exclusively to buy bankrupt Elpida, will invest in three factories in Japan and Taiwan, Jiji said.
($1 = 79.88 Japanese yen) (Writing by Shinichi Saoshiro)
* Telstra has sold its remaining 6.5 per cent interest in chinese online business Autohome to Ping An Insurance Group
