TOKYO May 7 U.S.-based Micron Technology will invest more than 300 billion yen ($3.8 billion) in Elpida Memory Inc's factories in the next five years, the Jiji news agency reported on Monday.

Micron, which won the right to negotiate exclusively to buy bankrupt Elpida, will invest in three factories in Japan and Taiwan, Jiji said.

($1 = 79.88 Japanese yen) (Writing by Shinichi Saoshiro)