TOKYO, June 29 Creditors of failed Japanese
chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc have agreed to forgive 70
percent of 420 billion yen ($5.3 billion) of debts, the Nikkei
business daily reported, without saying where it got the
information from.
Elpida, the country's only maker of Dynamic Random Access
Memory chips, filed for bankruptcy protection in February with
more than 400 billion yen of liabilities.
The company, which also produces chips used in smartphones
and tablets, has been in exclusive talks with Micron Technology
, which is seeking to buy the Japanese chipmaker.
Micron has agreed to pay a total of 200 billion yen to
acquire Elpida, of which as much as 140 billion yen will be used
to repay debt, the Nikkei said.
Elpida will submit its restructuring plan to the Tokyo
district court by Aug. 21, according to the report.
($1 = 79.3100 Japanese yen)
