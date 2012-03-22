* Company says low memory chip prices continue
* Quarterly revenue $2.07 bln; Wall St estimated $2.02 bln
* Quarterly loss bigger than expected
* Stock drops 3.2 pct after hours
(Adds details from company, background)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, March 22 Micron Technology
posted mixed quarterly results, and investors pushed its
shares lower after the company said persistently low prices for
its memory chips had yet to recover.
The slide into bankruptcy of Japanese DRAM chipmaker Elpida
in February has created expectations that chipmakers' pricing
power, diminished by oversupply, will bounce back this year.
But Micron said DRAM prices had yet to rise and that prices
for NAND had fallen compared with the prior quarter.
In after-hours trade, its shares were down 3.2 percent at
$8.43, after having closed at $8.71 on the Nasdaq. Shares of
Micron, the top U.S. memory chipmaker, are up nearly 40 percent
year to date.
Still, recently appointed Chief Executive Mark Durcan told
analysts on a conference call on Thursday that the outlook for
memory chip prices was on the mend.
"Recently we're seeing improvements in the DRAM market ...
I think concerns over supply seem to be having a positive or at
least stabilizing effect," Durcan said. "Overall, we see
generally healthy supply/demand outlook for NAND moving
forward."
In its first earnings report since former Chief Executive
and Chairman Steve Appleton died in a small-plane crash in
February, Micron said that it sold 20 percent more NAND and DRAM
chips by volume in its fiscal second quarter than in the
previous three months. But it said that increase was offset by
lower average selling prices.
Appleton was replaced by Durcan, who had been Chief
Operating Officer and was long seen as an even-keeled, top
technologist.
The demise of Elpida has boosted Micron's stock on
expectations the Japanese company's DRAM output, estimated to be
about 12 percent of global production, could permanently
disappear, pushing up prices in the beleaguered industry.
Analysts say Micron is likely to bid for at least one of
Elpida's two fabrication plants in Japan and Taiwan, which could
be reconfigured to make more profitable NAND chips, widely used
in tablets, smartphones and other hand-held gadgets.
"We'll be evaluating market situations as they develop and
look for opportunities to strengthen Micron's competitive
position," Durcan told analysts on the call.
He said pricing, intellectual property, the competitive
landscape and possible improvements in efficiency would all play
into Micron's consolidation strategy.
SOLID STATE
Hit by a shortage of hard drives after floods damaged
factories in China last year, personal computer makers had
adopted solid-state drives using NAND chips in some of their
models.
Solid-state drives are more efficient than traditional hard
drives but have yet to become ubiquitous in mainstream PCs.
Micron President Mark Adams told Reuters that manufacturers have
sold fewer PCs with solid-state drives than expected because
prices for them remain high.
Last month, Micron increased its exposure to the NAND market
when it announced it would pay $600 million to buy back Intel
Corp's stake in two wafer factories the companies ran
as a joint venture.
Micron said revenue in its fiscal second quarter, ended
March 1, was $2.07 billion, compared with $2.26 billion in the
year-ago quarter. Analysts on average expected $2.02 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Micron said gross margin fell to 13 percent from 15 percent
in the prior quarter due to pressure on its NOR flash sales in
the wireless market.
Micron reported a net loss of $224 million, or 23 cents per
share, in the quarter, versus a net profit of $72 million, or 7
cents per share, in the same quarter last year. Analysts
expected a loss of 19 cents.
(Reporting By Noel Randewich; Editing by Gary Hill and Steve
Orlofsky)