March 21 Memory chipmaker Micron Technology posted a quarterly net loss as it struggled with a slowing PC industry.

The company reported on Thursday a net loss for the fiscal second quarter of $286 million, or $0.28 per share.

It had a loss of $282 million, or $0.29 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.1 billion from $2.0 billion a year ago. Analysts on average expected quarterly revenue of $1.922 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.