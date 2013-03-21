March 21 Micron Technology posted a
quarterly net loss on Thursday but the chipmaker said the
outlook for memory chip prices is improving.
Following an industry slump in memory chip prices last year,
Micron President Mark Adams said on Thursday that prices for
DRAM and NAND memory chips are rising.
"Both DRAM and NAND are in healthy positions. I would say
DRAM is driven primarily by a better supply balance with the
existing demand in the industry," Adams told Reuters. "NAND is
more continued growth in the demand side of the equation."
Consumers' growing preference for smartphones and tablets
instead of laptops have hurt personal computer manufacturers,
which traditionally have been major buyers of DRAM chips made by
Micron and rivals like Samsung Electronics.
In response, chipmakers have reconfigured some of their
capacity to manufacture more specialized memory for smartphones
and tablets.
Micron said it sold more DRAM chips in the fiscal second
quarter than in the previous quarter, and that it also improved
its gross margins thanks to lower manufacturing costs.
The company reported a net loss for the fiscal second quarter
ended Feb. 28 of $286 million, or $0.28 per share.
It had a loss of $282 million, or $0.29 per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue rose to $2.1 billion from $2.0 billion a year ago.
Analysts on average expected quarterly revenue of $1.922
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Micron rose 4.2 percent in extended trade after
closing down 2.58 percent at $9.07.