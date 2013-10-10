Taiwan's Cathay Financial in talks to buy Bank of Nova Scotia's Malaysia unit
TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co said on Thursday that it is in exclusive talks to acquire the Malaysian unit of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia.
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 10 Micron Technology posted a fiscal fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday compared to loss in the same period last year, helped by a strong recovery in memory chip prices.
The company reported a net profit of $1.71 billion, or $1.51 a share, compared to a net loss of $243 million, or 24 cents, in the year-ago quarter.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 An investor group led by former music executive Edgar Bronfman Jr has dropped out of bidding for Time Inc, the publisher of People and Sports Illustrated magazines, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Expectations of strong U.S. payrolls after blockbuster ADP data