June 19 Micron Inc posted its first profit in eight quarters due to higher prices for its memory chips used in personal computers, mobile handsets and tablet devices.

Net income was $43 million, or 4 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $320 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $2.32 billion.

Micron said average selling prices of its dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips rose 16 percent.